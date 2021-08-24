Karishma Kapoor's Sunday Selfie Makes Her 'Phenomenal' For Fans

Actor Karisma Kapoor may not have been on the big screen for the past few years but she remains connected with her fans through social media. She keeps sharing the glimpses and moments on Instagram. From spending time with her family at home to making an appearance as a guest on a reality show, Karishma keeps her fans updated on everything. Most recently, she shared photographs of Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family. In the pictures, a table full of delicious food items could be seen. This past Sunday the actor shared what she called a “Sunday Selfie".

The picture shared a few days ago, has already received over one lakh likes. Fans are pouring all the love on the actor, who has acted in hit films such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Sath Sath Hain and Andaaz Apna Apna. While an Instagram user called her beautiful, another found her cute.

A lot of other users used various emoticons to express their feeling for the actor. One of the users called her Bollywood queen and while others used words like phenomenal, exceptional and mind-blowing for her.

Karishma, these days, spends a lot of time with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and often shares pictures of fun times with her. On the occasion of friendship day and sister’s day, she shared an interesting post about Kareena. Sharing an old picture, Karisma wrote: “Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun"

As far as work is concerned, Karishma was last seen in a web show named ‘Mentalhood’ two years ago. She played the character of a mother, who fights with the challenges of the current times. The cast of the show also included Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. Karishma has said that she is ready for acting proposals, but she wants them to be challenging and different.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here