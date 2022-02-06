Karishma Tanna Goes Down on One Knee With Rose for Varun Bangera in Stunning Wedding Pics; See Here

Television actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her longtime beau Varun Bangera in a private ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Anita Hassanandani, Harleen Sethi, and Terence Lewis were among those who attended the dreamy wedding.

Now, Karishma has shared the first pictures of herself with Varun as a newly wedded couple. Karishma stunned in a pastel pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock for the wedding, while Varun opted for a white sherwani and matched his turban with her lehenga’s shade. Sharing the gorgeous pics from the wedding, Karishma simply wrote, “Just Married."

Choreographer Terence Lewis also shared a video on his Instagram account, introducing the couple as Mr. and Mrs. Bangera. “And just like that Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun,” he wrote. In another video, Karishma and Varun were seen cutting their wedding cake as the song “Din Shagna” played in the background.

Karishma Tanna had her mehendi ceremony on Friday. She shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivity on social media. Her haldi ceremony took place on Thursday.

Karishma opted for a yellow bandhani lehenga for her mehendi function. The actress looked radiant and was beaming with happiness. She captioned the photos, “Mehendi Vibes.” In another set of photos shared by Karishma, the actor looked lovingly into the eyes of her fiance.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November last year. Karishma previously never posted pictures with Varun on social media. It was only on New Year that she decided to share pictures of herself and Varun.

