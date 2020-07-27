Karishma Tanna First Woman To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi After 10 Years, Beats Dharmesh, Karan Patel

Karishma Tanna has become the first female contestant to win Khatron Ki Khiladi since filmmaker Rohit Shetty came on board to host the show.

The grand finale was aired on Sunday on Colors. Apart from Karishma, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj were the finalists. Karishma Tanna had quite an interesting stint on the adventure-reality show. Touted to be Rohit Shetty’s "favourite student," the actor excelled at most of her tasks and emerged as a strong contender throughout the season.

When Akshay Kumar was hosting the show from 2008-2011, three out of four times, females had proven to be winners over the males on the show. While Nethra Raghuraman won the first season, Anushka Manchanda took the trophy for season two. Aarti Chhabria was the last female to lift the winning trophy in 2011.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria last year on a 40-day schedule. While it started airing from February 22, it went off air after shoots were restricted following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The makers did not want to exhaust the episodes without shooting the finale. Airing of new episodes resumed earlier this month.

Apart from Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj, the other contestants this season were Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar.