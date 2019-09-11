Take the pledge to vote

Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan Audition for Komolika's Part in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report

The makers are keen on Komolika's return in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and news comes in that Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan have given a look test for the character's part in the show.

News18.com

September 11, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan Audition for Komolika's Part in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report
Image of Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, courtesy of Instagram
The hunt for Komolika, the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is on in full swing and news comes in that Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan have given a look test for the famed role that was played Hina Khan previously. Earlier, there were reports that Jasmin Bhasin was approached for the role, but she later denied being approached by the makers in an exclusive chat with SpotBoye.

Latest information from the sets of the hit reboot show is in the form of Karishma and Gauhar giving a look test for the role of Komolika. A report in SpotBoye claims that the two actresses have auditioned for the role only recently. A source revealed that while Gauahar was spotted at the studio on Sunday, Karishma, who has just returned from Bulgaria after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot, also gave a look test, couple of days back.

Hina amassed a substantial fan following as she stepped into the shoes of Komolika, TV's most famous vamp, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. However, the actress quit the show citing Bollywood aspirations.

Hina will be making her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film.

In an interview to an entertainment website, Vikram revealed details about his film and why he signed Hina for the role. He said (via), "I think for the film, there is something about Hina which is extremely appealing. She is a great mix of sensuality and class. Even on her Instagram, her pictures are extremely classy, and she is a good actor. She plays the editor of a fashion magazine in the movie and I think, she just fits the role perfectly.

Read here: Hina Khan's 'Majnu' Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Knows Exactly How to Make Her Happy

