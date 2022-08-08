Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera's Vacay Comes to an End, Actress Shares Pic

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera often give us couple goals. They tied the knot in February this year and are currently enjoying the six months of their marital bliss. The duo went on a trip to Paris and Spain a couple of weeks ago in order to unwind from their hectic schedules and spend some quality time together. Karishma enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The actress is very open when it comes to her love life and she likes to keep her fans updated about what is happening in her life. On Sunday (Monday morning in India), the actress awed her fans by dropping a very special moment with them on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Varun and Karishma appear stunning. They can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Karishma can be seen resting her head on Varun's shoulder, he looks dashing while posing for the camera.

The actress shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Last meal of our trip. Last night. Taking back a lot of moments and memories. Thank you, Varun Bangera (red heart emoji).”

Her latest post from her vacation shows her chilling at a cafe. “When in doubt, Overdress,” she captioned the pictures.

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has appeared in several other TV shows, including Naagin, Baalveer, and Qayamat Ki Raat. Furthermore, she has graced several reality shows with her presence. She was a part of Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, and the 10th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. By emerging as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress once again proved that she loves dares.

