Karishma Tanna Kisses Husband Varun Bangera as They Celebrate 6 Months of Marital Bliss; See Pics

Karishma Tanna, who got married to Varun Bangera in February this year, is beaming with joy as the couple completed six months of martial bliss. The duo recently embarked on a trip to Paris and they seem to be enjoying their life to the fullest. Karishma made sure to keep her fans updated as she shared some most adorable pictures on her photo-sharing application. She penned “6” in the caption, along with a red heart emoticon.

The post includes three pictures featuring Karishma with the love of her life. The couple was seen spending quality time in a pool. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen kissing her husband on his cheeks, while in others, they are seen posing stylishly in the pool. Fans and followers congratulated the duo on their special day.

As far as Karishma’s professional life is concerned, the actress has been a part of the industry for over two decades. From Tv soaps to reality shows, the actress has always managed to rule people’s hearts with her commendable performances. Her stint in Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin and Qayamat ki Raat among others is what facilitated her to establish herself as a household name.

She has garnered a lot of fan following over the years and has always managed to remain at the top. Karishma graced several reality shows like Bigg Boss Halla Bol and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 among others with her appearance. Furthermore, she proved to be the most courageous woman in the TV industry by winning the 10th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

