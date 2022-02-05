Karishma Tanna Marries Varun Bangera In Sunset Wedding Ceremony, See First Pics of Newlyweds

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have tied the knot. The couple married in a gorgeous sunset wedding ceremony on Saturday evening, February 5, and the first picture from the ceremony has surfaced online. Breaking away from the traditional red bridal ensemble, Karishma was seen opting for a pink lehenga for her fairytale wedding ceremony.

The groom also gave us a break from the traditional golden-cream sherwanis and opted for a white ensemble instead. Varun wore a matching turban. The couple was seen holding hands while the ceremony took place.

The wedding rituals seem to have taken place in an outdoor mandap with the sun setting behind them. In a video that surfaced from the ceremony, Varun was seen applying vermilion (sindoor) on Karishma’s forehead while the guests present at the venue cheered for them.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds met the paparazzi waiting outside the wedding venue and posed for the cameras.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off earlier this week. The couple hosted a fun haldi ceremony which was attended by their families and close friends. The Khatron Ke Khiladi alum looked beautiful in a white ensemble with floral jewellery completing her look. Karishma and Varun were seen holding hands posing together at the ceremony. Karishma shared the pictures and wrote, “Beginning of my forever."

Karishma and Varun also hosted a fun mehndi and sangeet ceremony. For the ceremony, Karishma wore a yellow bandhej lehenga featuring a tinge of pink by fashion designer Punit Balana. She was not only seen getting her mehndi done but also danced with Varun on a few songs. Videos from the ceremony went viral.

The couple hinted at their engagement late last year. Karishma and Varun were holidaying in Dubai when a friend of the couple congratulated them, hinting that they were engaged. While not much is known about their relationship, it is reported that the couple met through a mutual friend.

Varun Bangera is a businessman in the field of real estate. Hailing from Mumbai, he reported works with VB Corp and has been associated with the company for over 12 years now. Karishma’s husband went to Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada, and studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management. The businessman has a private Instagram account with about 400 followers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.