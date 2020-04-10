Karishma Tanna Opens Up About Her Height and How She Lied About It to Get Roles

One thing that makes actress Karishma Tanna stand out in a crowd is her height. But the Naagin 3 actress says that she was rejected from various projects due to her height and she started to lie about it.

Karishma opened up about it in a chit-chat with Pinkvilla recently. "When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall... I started lying about my height that it is 5' 8, whereas it is 5' 10."

However, she gained confidence with growing experience. She credits Salman Khan for boosting her morale as he once stated in an interview that the "girl's height is not a problem, she should be talented."

Karishma revealed that her cheat food includes panipuri, sevpuri, pizza and bhel, with gol-gappa at the top of the list.

The actress is known for her roles in Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She has also participated in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Grand Masti and Sanju are among Karishma's well-known movies.

You can watch the entire interview here:

