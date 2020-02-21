Karishma Tanna Reveals Her Mother Prodded Her to Take Part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to become a daredevil for adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The actress revealed that her mother prodded her to take part in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

The Sanju actress spilled the beans in her recent interview to The Times of India. She said that her mother asked her to participate in the show as a birthday gift. "She wanted me to prove myself because she has confidence in her daughter. I somehow showed courage and did it thinking that I will not die at least," she stated.

Karishma added that while she did not have confidence in herself, the host channel had faith in her. "I had zero confidence, this is not my forte. Like I am strong, I'm physically very active, I work out a lot," Karishma told TOI.

Giving insights on the show, the actress confirmed that she has been approached in the past too. But the lack of confidence never let her participate. Also, once a participant gives his/her nod to the show, they cannot retreat from their position and you will have to perform in all the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The makers of the KKK10 have already released the trailer and the show is set to air from February 22. The show, will have been shot in Bulgaria, includes Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Sayal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash as the participants.