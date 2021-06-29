Karishma Tanna Strikes a Pose With Her Bike, See Photos

Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of her on a bicycle. A self-confessed fitness freak, in the picture Karishma is seen posing on a white bicycle. In a no-makeup look, she is casually dressed in a white T-shirt, white shorts, and slippers.

“Morning mood #love #potd," she captioned it on Instagram.

On her social media, Karishma often shares her love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle and keeps giving a glimpse of her fitness routine. A couple of days back she shared a video from her gym and accompanied it with an encouraging message.

Recently, she entered the digital space with web series as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Bullets.

In Bollywood, she has been a part of successful films as Sanju and Grand Masti. On TV, she has been a contestant on reality shows such as Big Boss, Khatron ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye among others.

