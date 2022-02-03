Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi: Bride-to-be Sits on Fiance's Lap, Shares Kiss in Mushy Video

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. The wedding festivities started on Thursday and the gorgeous diva has teased her fans with a glimpse from her Haldi ceremony. Karishma’s marriage with Varun will take place on February 5. The bride-to-be took to Instagram and shared her solo picture, along with the snap, she wrote, “ Happiness galore, the smile says it all.”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant looked gorgeous in a white ensemble and complimented her look with floral jewellery. The actress’ fan clubs too shared pictures of Karishma and Varun holding hands posing together. The pictures of the ceremony have gone viral and fans can’t stop obsessing over the delightful glow on the bride’s face.

The 39-year-old actress’ fan clubs have shared adorable pictures of Karishma and Varun holding hands and posing together. A video of the duo getting turmeric paste applied to their faces during the function also surfaced online. In another video, Karishma can be seen sitting on Varun’s lap for a mushy video as she almost shares a kiss with him.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in November last year. The news was shared by one of her friends who posted a picture of them lovingly looking at each other and wrote, “To infinity and beyond… Congratulations babies.”

Filmmaker and TV producer Ekta Kapoor too posted a video of the couple, later that month. The short clip appears to be from the post engagement party. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta wrote in her caption.

After a month, the actress gave a shout-out to Varun as she shared photos from her birthday celebration. “Happiness. Thank you, V,” she wrote. Her beau too posted a picture of him giving Karishma a kiss and called her ‘love’ as he wished her a happy birthday.

During an interaction with paparazzi, last month, the gorgeous diva confirmed her wedding date. It has been reported that Karishma and Varun’s wedding will incorporate Gujarati as well as South Indian rituals.

Karishma stepped into the world of daily soaps with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a known face after acting in shows such as Viraasat, BaalVeer and Naagin 3. The actress is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 8 and winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has also starred in films such as Grand Masti, Sanju and Lahore Confidential.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.