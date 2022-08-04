Karishma Tanna's Chic Look In White Bikini Top And Blue Denim Shorts Leaves Her Fans Mesmerised

Enthralling people with her top-notch fashion game is not a tough task for television actress Karishma Tanna. Besides being well-known for her performances in popular shows like Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Qayamat Ki Raat, she is also famous for her sartorial choices. Lately, Karishma Tanna seems to be having the time of her life with her husband Varun Bangera in Europe.

The actress has uploaded a tonne of photos from her vacation on her Instagram account. Keeping up with the trajectory, the actress treated her fans to more stunning pictures of herself. In her latest post, Karishma can be seen sporting a white bikini top that she paired with blue denim shorts. To give a final touch to her attire, she wore a white shrug. Alongside the sizzling pictures, she wrote, “Uptown funk you up,” with an up-arrow emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma’s fans flooded the comment section of her post with red heart emojis and fire icons as soon as she uploaded the pictures. One Instagram user commented, “Do you believe in love at first sight?” Another user wrote, “I say 360 degrees, I saw nothing better than you.”

Just a couple of days back, Karishma shared pictures from Cannes, Monaco in which she wore a simple white outfit. The actress also wore black goggles and looked uber-cool. In another video, Karishma wore a blue denim knotted dress with a green hat. The actress posed with her husband sported a white t-shirt with a black twill cap.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna has established herself as a great actress through her stint in TV soaps as well as reality shows. She’s an impeccable dancer as she performed amazingly in the ninth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss where she emerged as the runner-up of the show.

