Karisma, Alia and Kareena Look Ravishing In This Throwback Video From Sonam's Wedding

Actress Sonam Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in April 2018. The ceremony was graced by who’s who of the industry.

Now, a short video from Sonam’s marriage has surfaced on social media, which shows Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan posing for the lens.

Kareena flashed victory sign along with Karisma and Alia. For a brief moment, Karisma waves her hand at the camera.

The clip was shared by Viral Bhayani on its Instagram page. “#karismakapoor #aliabhatt #karismakapoor from #sonamkishaadi,” reads the caption.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai. They had been dating each other for over four years.

Currently, Sonam is self-isolating with Anand at their Delhi residence after returning from London.

A few back, the National Award-winning actress shared a picture in which she can be seen baking a delicious walnut cake. “Made chocolate walnut cake today,” she captioned it.

She was last seen in the movie titled The Zoya Factor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

