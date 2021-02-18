Karisma, Ibrahim Visit Kareena Kapoor Ahead of Baby's Arrival, Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Holding Aaradhya Bachchan's Hand

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, can be admitted to the hospital for delivery at any time now. Ahead of her delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid a visit to the actress at her new home in Mumbai. Karisma and Babita were clicked arriving at Kareena's new place late at night.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also photographed entering their residence. Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after their brief trip to Hyderabad, where Aishwarya was shooting for her film Ponniyin Selvan. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport Tuesday night. Aishwarya, dressed in a long top and leggings paired with shrug, was clicked holding Aaradhya's hand as they stepped out of the airport. However, netizens argued that Aishwarya should let go of Aaradhya's hand as the latter is "a grown-up" now.

One user commented, "YOU should let go of her hand. We know, you love her but she can walk on her own. SHE IS GROWN NOW. Not trying to be rude but you really need to relax now." Another wrote, " "She’s still holding and treating her like 3 yr old kid."

Disha Patani danced her heart out at a friend's wedding procession. She shared a couple of videso from the time as she grooved happily alongside the groom as he arrived in his car.

At the event, Disha sizzled in a shimmery lehenga. She completed her look with a stylish necklace and earrings. Her look is the perfect attire that you can steal for your friend's wedding too.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan spotted at the IPL Auction 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Thursday. KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also present on the KKR table.

Aryan attends all the KKR matches, but, for the first time he was seen at the auction. He was wearing a white shirt and had put a black mask.

Season 14 of the controversial-reality show Bigg Boss is nearing its end. Among the five contestants still locked inside, the chances of actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya winning the trophy seems higher compared to others.

Both the contestants are in the house since day one. Also, neither of them got voted out of the show. However, Rahul did take voluntary exit as he was missing his parents. But soon, re-entered the house.

