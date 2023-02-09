Raveena Tandon recently hit the headlines when she addressed her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar for the first time, in her interview. Now, the 90s star has also addressed another controversial topic from her professional front. The alleged feud of the two actors, who were seen together in films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), continues to grab attention even today. The KGF Chapter 2 actress has talked about her catfight with actress Karisma Kapoor in the 90s and if she is still friends with her.

In a recent interview, Raveena was asked about their current equation, and the actor said in her brief response that the two only met socially. She also said that they are not best of friends.

Speaking about her bond with them, Raveena Tandon said in an interview to ANI, “Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to… I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together." When Raveena was asked if Karisma was one of her friends from the film industry, the actor said, “We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle (of friends)."

In old interviews, Raveena, did not reveal the name of the actor, but seemingly slammed Karisma for using her influence to get her ‘kicked out of four films’. Now, in this interview, Raveena was asked to list actors from the 90s that she was still friends with. She took Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Neelam and Manisha Koirala’s name.

When the interviewer said that her ‘catfight’ with Karisma was common knowledge, and she had even refused to pose with Raveena at a party, the actor had responded, “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way. I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be… Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay… Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems."

Interestingly, in the 90s, Raveena was rumoured to be dating actor Ajay Devgn, until they allegedly broke up, and Ajay reportedly began dating Karisma Kapoor. In a 1997 interview with Rediff, Raveena had said, “I won’t name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I’m not into playing these sort of games."

Read all the Latest Movies News here