Karisma Kapoor Announces New Project 'Brown', Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Love

Karisma Kapoor is ready for another venture. She has announced her upcoming project Brown with director Abhinay Deo. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bollywood actress announced the happy news. The Raja Hindustani star shared a picture of a clapper board with Brown written on it. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “To new beginnings, Brown” in the caption. The film is based on the book “City of Death” by Abheek Barua.

Take a look:

The actress also revealed that she will share the big screen with Surya Sharma, known for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Undekhi. While the project is being helmed by Abhinay Deo, it will be distributed by Zee Studios. Abhinay Deo also expressed his excitement about Brown.

Karisma shares a very close bond with her sister-actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. They also have a tight-knit friends circle and always praise each other’s new ventures. As Karisma announced her new project on social media, her friends showered her with warm wishes. Amrita Arora wrote, “Woohooooo”. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wished Karisma Kapoor “Good luck”. Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and others also congratulated Karisma.

Her fans also lauded the Bollywood diva and expressed their excitement for the new project. One of her fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see the magic.”

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to send love to her elder sister on her new venture. Kareena has penned a beautiful note for her sister as she sent her best wishes, added a sticker that read, “You are the best”.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. She played the role of Meira Sharma in the show and garnered praise for her portrayal.

