Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda

The Kapoor khandan celebrated a family lunch together, recently, when they met for the birthday celebration of Ritu Nanda. The members in attendance were Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Anissa Malhotra, among others.

This was just one of the usual get-togethers by the Kapoor family, who are known for their elaborate celebrations. The party also had Neetu Kapoor, who came back to India in September, after treatment of her husband Rishi Kapoor.

Karisma took to Instagram to share the snaps from the family get together. With the caption, “Brothers and Sisters #familylunch #chinesefood #cousins #familytime #missingafew,” she posted pictures with the fam-jam.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to share glimpses from the celebration.

The celebration took place on Wednesday, October 30.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a cameo in Zero.

