Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda

The members in attendance were Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Anissa Malhotra, among others.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda
Image: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor khandan celebrated a family lunch together, recently, when they met for the birthday celebration of Ritu Nanda. The members in attendance were Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Anissa Malhotra, among others.

This was just one of the usual get-togethers by the Kapoor family, who are known for their elaborate celebrations. The party also had Neetu Kapoor, who came back to India in September, after treatment of her husband Rishi Kapoor.

Karisma took to Instagram to share the snaps from the family get together. With the caption, “Brothers and Sisters #familylunch #chinesefood #cousins #familytime #missingafew,” she posted pictures with the fam-jam.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to share glimpses from the celebration.

View this post on Instagram

Cousin love #missingafew

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

The celebration took place on Wednesday, October 30.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a cameo in Zero.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram