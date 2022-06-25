Karisma Kapoor Blows Out Birthday Candles in Comfy Pajamas, Shares a Glimpse of the Celebration

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who used to rule the screens in the 90s before her hiatus, is celebrating her 48th birthday, today, June 25. Social media is filled with wishes from her fans and friends from the industry. Now, the actress posted a video, giving a glimpse of how she rang on her birthday. Dressed in comfy pyjamas, she can be seen happily blowing out her birthday candles and posing with the birthday cake. She was also seen striking a pose with her pooch. Behind her, there were birthday decorations.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Pajamas + Cake = ❤️#aboutlastnight #birthdayvibes”

Watch:

Meanwhile, social media has been filled with birthday wishes for Lolo aka Karisma. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable childhood photo and called her the pride of the family. Her close friend Malaika Arora and cousin Riddhima Kapoor, too, showered love on her. Apart from that, several Bollywood stars have also taken to social mediato wish her on her birthday.

Karisma aka Lolo was a bonafide superstar whose songs and dance numbers would drive fans crazy. The vivacious actress used to be the reigning queen of Hindi cinema until she went on a hiatus. Having started her career at 17, the svelte star delivered blockbusters like Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many more.

She will next be seen in the series Brown for which she is currently shooting.

