Karisma Kapoor Does a Happy Dance at Cousin Armaan Jain's Mehendi, Shares Pics of Pre-Wedding Functions

Karisma Kapoor is taking part with full enthusiasm in the wedding celebration of cousin Armaan Jain. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and actress has shared glimpses from them.

Karisma posted a set of lovely pictures on her Instagram profile. In one photo, the actress can be seen showing her hands with her mehendi design - two hearts. In another picture, she can be seen posing along with her cousin Armaan Jain.

The Zubeida actress can also be seen posing with her family members in one of the pictures. Besides Karisma, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria and Randhir Kapoor also attended the pre-wedding festivities on Saturday evening.

Several other celebrities including Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani were also snapped at the event.

Karisma Kapoor captioned her post, "Love our Indian traditions", with hashtags #mehndi #familyweddingand #familyfestivities. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comments, "FOMO (fear of missing out)."

As Armaan Jain's wedding celebrations began, Rishi Kapoor suffered a health scare as he was taken to hospital on Sunday to treat an infection. It is said that son Ranbir Kapoor and his actress girlfriend Alia Bhatt flew down to be by his side and missed some wedding functions.

Armaan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, got engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in July 2019. A roka ceremony was later held in December.

