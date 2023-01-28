Karisma Kapoor might be away from the big screen, but her social media stories and posts keep fans upto date with her whereabouts, her lifestyle and all things in between. Having said that, the yesteryear actress recently shared a photo from their recent family get-together. Karima’s parents Randhir and Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor were seen. Navya Nanda along with brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the fun day-out.

In the photo, Karisma kept it breezy in an all white ensemble. She completed her look with black sunglasses. Neetu Kapoor on the other hand looked pretty in a green outfit. While Randhir wore a pink and blue shaded shirt, Babita on the other hand wore a brown striped attire. The family donned their brightest smiles while posing for the camera. Quite often, the Kapoor Khandan are seen having fun-filled family brunches, and dinners. Neetu, Kareena, Karisma often share such moments on their Instagram handle.

Karisma recently hit the headlines for her upcoming neo-noir crime drama Brown - The First Case. The film is an official adaptation on the book ‘City Of Death,’ by Abheek Barua. The film has been chosen for this year’s prestigious Berlinale Series Market Selects.

Earlier on sharing her excitement, Karisma told PTI “I am extremely happy to be a part of ‘Brown’ and working with such a fantastic director Abhinay Deo, and Zee Studios who have backed such fabulous content. Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least. Super excited that ‘Brown’ has been chosen on an international platform, the Berlinale Series Market Select.”

Director Abhinay Deo had earlier shared, Deo said the project is a character study that hasn’t been seen before. “‘Brown’ is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships." The film is yet to release in India.

