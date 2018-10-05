Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapur Expecting His First Child With Third Wife Priya
Although neither Sunjay nor Priya has confirmed the news, several pictures of Priya flaunting her baby bump have gone viral on social media.
Happy Anniversary my Darling Husband...Love you from the Sun ☀️ and Back 💫 Infinite Times! You Complete Me in every way possible...Thank you for your unconditional love 💗 This last One year has been beautiful and always a roller coaster 🚀with you...looking forward to a lifetime of more beautiful years of married life with you 😍💓😘 my Handsome Husband!
Hello 2018...The year of 8 resolutions! 1) To value and treasure my family and friends and spend quality time with them, 2) respect and love yourself even more this year and live a healthier life, 3) To be fearless, 4) Yoga Challenge - handstand and scorpion, 5) Be more appreciative and thankful to the universe 🙏 and always be Humble and Compassionate, 6) To meditate more , 7) To Give Back and Help the underprivileged & participate or collaborate with a cause close to my heart ❤️ 8)To Read and Learn more & more #hello2018 #8resolutionsfor2018 #2018theyearofresolutions #resolutions2018 #my2018resolutions
Karisma and Sunjay got married in September 2003. The marriage had taken place a short six months after Karisma’s engagement with Abhishek Bachchan — announced on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday in October 2002 — was broken. She filed for divorce from Sunjay in 2014. And, in June 2016, the couple was granted divorce by the Mumbai Family Court. Karisma has the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan while Sunjay has been granted visiting rights.
Sunjay tied the knot with model Priya Sachdev in a grand ceremony on April 13, 2017, who was earlier married to business tycoon Vikram Chatwal.
On the professional front, Karisma will make a small appearance to make a cameo in Aanand L. Rai's Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
