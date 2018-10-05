Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapur Expecting His First Child With Third Wife Priya

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor and his wife Priya Sachdev are expecting their first child together. Priya is reportedly seven months pregnant and is due in December, according to Zeenews.comAlthough neither Sunjay nor Priya has confirmed the news, several pictures of Priya flaunting her baby bump have gone viral on social media.Karisma and Sunjay got married in September 2003. The marriage had taken place a short six months after Karisma’s engagement with Abhishek Bachchan — announced on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday in October 2002 — was broken. She filed for divorce from Sunjay in 2014. And, in June 2016, the couple was granted divorce by the Mumbai Family Court. Karisma has the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan while Sunjay has been granted visiting rights.Sunjay tied the knot with model Priya Sachdev in a grand ceremony on April 13, 2017, who was earlier married to business tycoon Vikram Chatwal.On the professional front, Karisma will make a small appearance to make a cameo in Aanand L. Rai's Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.