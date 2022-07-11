Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora, Others Attend Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final, See Pics

Several Bollywood stars are currently in London and our social media feeds are filled with their vacation photos. A couple of weeks ago, some of the actors were spotted at Adele’s concert and now they have again come together for Wimbledon 2022’s final match at London’s Covent Garden. Actress Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a couple of photos from the match and her reunion with her industry friends.

Karisma shared videos from the match featuring tennis player Novak Djokovic on a big screen. She wrote, “The main man.” She also shared a selfie with Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladakh. The actress also shared a group photo featuring Amrita, her husband, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among others.

Shibani, too, shared videos of Djokovic on a giant screen and gave a shout-out to him.

Not just Bollywood celebrities, but several Hollywood stars were also spotted at the game. Pictures emerging from the event that took place in London, show that some of the top Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise and Kate Winslet attended the match. The Men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios culminated with the Serbian player winning the Grand Slam title. Besides Cruise and Winslet, the event was also attended by Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir are vacationing in England for some days now. Saif’s children from his first marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, are also in London among many other Bollywood stars.

The actors have been constantly sharing updates from their trips. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a photo of Taimur

with his father and grandfather. She also shared a mushy photo with Saif.

