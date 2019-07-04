Karisma Kapoor Fills in For 'Gorgeous Sister' Kareena Kapoor as Judge on Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor has been vacationing in London for a while now, and occasionally making time for work commitments. The actress, who made her reality show debut recently as a judge on Dance India Dance, was missing in action for an episode. That's when sister Karisma Kapoor came to her rescue.

Elder sister Karisma shared a picture showing her wearing a super stylish shimmery pink dress with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely stunning. In the caption, Karisma revealed that she will be appearing as a judge on the dance reality show as the original judge, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is not in town.

"Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official," posted the 45-year-old actress, alongwith a bunch of photos of her look for the show.

She also posted another behind the scenes photo.

Karisma's Instagram feed is full of oomph and glamour. The actress regularly posts pictures of herself in various looks on her social media account, setting major fashion goals. The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her kids, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in London. Pictures and videos from the celebration were all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium in London. The actress is playing a role of a cop in the film. Kareena will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. In her previous appearance on Dance India Dance, Kareena set the stage on fire dancing to Raat Ka Nasha from her film Asoka.

