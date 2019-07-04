Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karisma Kapoor Fills in For 'Gorgeous Sister' Kareena Kapoor as Judge on Dance India Dance

Sister Karisma Kapoor replaced Kareena Kapoor for an episode of Dance India Dance. Kareena is in London shooting for Angrezi Medium.

Bahni Bandyopadhya |

Updated:July 4, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karisma Kapoor Fills in For 'Gorgeous Sister' Kareena Kapoor as Judge on Dance India Dance
Sister Karisma Kapoor replaced Kareena Kapoor for an episode of Dance India Dance. Kareena is in London shooting for Angrezi Medium.
Loading...

Kareena Kapoor has been vacationing in London for a while now, and occasionally making time for work commitments. The actress, who made her reality show debut recently as a judge on Dance India Dance, was missing in action for an episode. That's when sister Karisma Kapoor came to her rescue.

Elder sister Karisma shared a picture showing her wearing a super stylish shimmery pink dress with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely stunning. In the caption, Karisma revealed that she will be appearing as a judge on the dance reality show as the original judge, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is not in town.

"Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official," posted the 45-year-old actress, alongwith a bunch of photos of her look for the show.

She also posted another behind the scenes photo.

Karisma's Instagram feed is full of oomph and glamour. The actress regularly posts pictures of herself in various looks on her social media account, setting major fashion goals. The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her kids, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in London. Pictures and videos from the celebration were all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium in London. The actress is playing a role of a cop in the film. Kareena will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. In her previous appearance on Dance India Dance, Kareena set the stage on fire dancing to Raat Ka Nasha from her film Asoka.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Takes a Break From London Vacation, Flies Back to Mumbai For 12 Hours to Shoot for DID

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram