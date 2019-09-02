They'll Do Good Job: Karisma Kapoor on Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Doing Coolie No. 1 Remake

Karisma Kapoor has completed 28 years in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actress, who took the 90s and early 2000s by storm with her unique charisma and bold choice of roles, still manages to win hearts wherever she goes. At the launch of Forevermark's festive collection in Mumbai, the actress opened up about her legacy extending nearly three decades, how she felt about Sara Ali Khan stepping into her shoes for Coolie No 1 remake and whether she would make a comeback in films anytime soon.

Over the course of her eclectic career, Karisma has been a part of films like Shakti: The Power, Zubeidaa and Fiza highlighting remarkably strong woman. On choosing the films that were way ahead of their time, Karsima told us, "I think talent would always be noticed and seen. The trend now is to do biopics and women-oriented films, but this happened so many years ago. These kinds of films were written with me in mind and I think, like I said, true talent will always be noticed by makers."

The actress also spoke about one of her most popular films, Coolie No. 1, which is getting a remake with Varun Dhawan and Sara in lead roles. For the uninitiated, Sara is Karisma's younger sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan's step-daughter.

"Both Varun and Sara, I'm sure would do a great job and it is a unique film of its time. The music was so fondly remembered. I was so young when I did this movie. It was one of my first few films, but I'm so glad that people in this generation will also relate to these kinds of films today," Karisma shared her excitement about the film, which originally starred Govinda and her as the main leads.

Karisma was last seen in the 2012 thriller Dangerous Ishq. When asked about her comeback plans for big screen, the actress simply said, "You never know."

Meanwhile, Karisma is also all set to make her digital debut with Mentalhood, an Alt Balaji web-series about the struggles of raising children and motherhood. The show is slated to stream during the later part of the year.

