Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Uber Cool Moves in New Video on Instagram

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself in light green t-shirt, blue denim and black hat. “Be ur own muse #hattersgonnahat," she wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans have flooded the comment section of the post with heart emojis for the actress.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing a casual green, pink and white sweatshirt and captioned it, “Feel like walking early into the weekend 🙌🏼💕." She also featured in sister, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture in the same outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently a glimpse from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. She shared a picture on Instagram, featuring Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The sisters looked absolutely adorable while posing together for the picture. Kareena summed up this beauty with just a caption, “Sisters." While Kareena and Karisma are daughters to Babita and Randir Kapoor, Riddhima is their cousin and daughter of Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor.

