Karisma Kapoor Goes Speechless When Suggested if Alia Bhatt Can Be Considered a Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor filled in for Shilpa Shetty on the dance reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 as a guest judge. A video from the recently aired episode has gone viral, showing Karisma’s epic reaction at the recommendation that Alia Bhatt should be counted as a Kapoor. In the clip, which is being shared online, a contestant asked the actress about how many actors have been produced by the Kapoor family over the years. Karisma replied, "So many!”

Starting from her great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, she named her grandfather Raj Kapoor, granduncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, uncle Rishi Kapoor, sister Kareena Kapoor and cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain, to the youngest of the lot — Zahan Kapoor. Zahan will be making his big-screen debut with Hansal Mehta's next.

As soon as Karisma was done naming most actors from her family, her co-judge on the show, filmmaker Anurag Basu jumped in with a joke. He suggested to Karisma that she could include Alia in the list as well. "You can add Alia to that list now,” he quipped. To this gesture, Karisma responded by smiling and zipping her mouth.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for over three years now. The couple made their relationship official last year. Rumours were rife that they will tie the knot in 2020. However, the pandemic interrupted their plans. The lovebirds are expected to get married soon. Alia and Ranbir have reportedly purchased a property together in Mumbai. They are likely to shift to their new pad after their wedding. Recently, Alia and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at Ranbir’s new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow.

The couple will share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. While Alia’s last film release was Sadak 2 in 2020, Ranbir’s last movie outing was Sanju in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here