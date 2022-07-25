Karisma Kapoor Grooving on Her Own Tune on the Streets of New York is Enough to Cure Monday Blues, Watch

Karisma Kapoor still looks as gorgeous as she did in her 20s. Besides leaving people awestruck with her acting abilities, she never fails to enthrall them with her top-notch fashion game. She certainly knows how to make a fashion statement. On Monday, Karishma treated her fans to an exceedingly fun video of herself on her Instagram space. Going by the clip, it looks like she is having the time of her life as she can be seen grooving on the streets of New York. The actress indeed is rocking a black-on-black look.

She’s wearing black bottoms and a baggy T-shirt in the video. She accessorised her outfit with black shades as well as a green sling back and is looking like an absolute diva.

The caption of her post read, “These lights will inspire you.”

The netizens were amazed by her choice of apparel and were quick to fill the comments section of her post with heart emojis. One Instagram user commented, “What a cool fit” with a red heart emoji. While another user wrote, “New York lightened as you rock. Looking fabulous, gorgeous and dashing” with fire and heart eye emoji.

Karishma has been vacationing in London. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also on a family trip, recently returned to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, take a look at the photo from the time when most of the Kapoors were holidaying in London.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a 2012 film, Dangerous Ishhq, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress announced her next project Brown on her Instagram space. She also featured in web-series Mentalhood.

