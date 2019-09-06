Take the pledge to vote

Karisma Kapoor Has Fans Guessing With A Throwback Pic

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Zero. She will soon be seen in a web show titled Mentalhood.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor Has Fans Guessing With A Throwback Pic
Karishma Kapoor: Raja Hindustani actress is known for having her own personal style. She is effortlessly elegant and naturally beautiful. Karishma still has the same charm.
Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback film still on Instagram and asked her fans to guess the name of the movie. The actress took to Instagram and posted a photo from her younger days. In the picture, she poses with her hair let loose. "#flashbackfriday Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame," Karisma captioned the image.

Soon, fans started responding to her post with names of her early hits, including Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Chal Mere Bhai, Hum Saath - Saath Hain and Hero No. 1 among others.

Requesting her to make a comeback, a fan wrote: "Queen please return to movies, dying to see you on screen."

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie Zero where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series Mentalhood.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
