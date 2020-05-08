MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Karisma Kapoor Has No Memory of Shooting This Movie with Akshay Kumar

Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Karisma Kapoor has shared a Friday flashback moment on social media with co-star Akshay Kumar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar from a movie that she has absolutely no recollection of shooting. In the image, Karisma is twinning with her co-star Akshay in black ganji, jeans, an unbuttoned white shirt and dark glasses. She nonetheless mentioned that the shoot must've had "great energy".

The picture is certainly from the '90s as the styling of the two actors suggests. The flashback Friday moment shared by Karisma has got fans guessing which movie this still is from. In the 90s, Karisma and Akshay worked in films like Deedar, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Suhaag, Sapoot, Dil To Pagal Hai, Maidan-E-Jung among others.

"I have no recollection which film, when or where this pic was taken! But it has a great energy. @akshaykumar those were the days (sic)!" Karisma wrote while sharing the picture with Akshay on social media.

Meanwhile, Karisma was last seen in her debut web series Mentalhood. Akshay, on the other hand, has films like Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb lined up for release but coronavirus pandemic has played spoil sport. His other movies like Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey will also suffer delay due to the Covid-19.

