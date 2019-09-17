Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Have a Glamorous Saturday Night Fam-jam; See Pics

Despite having a hectic professional schedule, the Kapoor sisters know how to have a fun time too. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are often seen having parties and outings with their girl gang, dressed up in funky fashionable outfits. On Sunday morning, Karisma treated fans with a picture from her Saturday night’s party with her family.

Captioned as ‘My girls #saturdaynight #famjam’, the frame had Karisma and Kareena posing their stylish self. Kareena wore a tiger print Pyjama Suit. Karisma kept it laid-back in her Black top and blue high waist jeans. Karisma’s daughter Sameira too was in the frame and rocked the casual chick look in military print top and denim shorts.

View this post on Instagram My girls ❤️❤️❤️ #saturdaynight #famjam A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 15, 2019 at 12:21am PDT

Karisma Kapoor, who hasn’t been active in Bollywood lately, is currently handling a dance reality show as a judge, in place of sister Kareena. However, the actress is going to make a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's web series named Mentalhood. Sharing a few posters of her show, she mentioned her character Meira Sharma, who is a small town mom. The show looks like one based on single moms and how ‘parenting with a right balance’ is very important.

Talking about the break from acting, she recently said in an interview to IANS, “It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. I wanted to be at home with my family and children."

Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in a special role. The movie stars irrfan khan is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

