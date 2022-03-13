Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Have A Mini Dil To Pagal Hai Reunion And We Wish Shah Rukh Khan Was There

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is an avid social media user. The actress loves to share tids and bits of her life by sharing intriguing pictures and videos with her fans. The Raja Hindustani actress often treats her followers to sweet throwback pictures of herself. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a sweet picture with her ‘all time favourite’, and her co-star in Dil To Pagal Hai actress Madhuri Dixit. On seeing the picture of the mini renunion, fans missed Shah Rukh Khan and asked, “Nisha and Pooja, Rahul Kaha Hai?"

The Hero No 1 actress took to Instagram and shared a photo that sees the two actresses sharing a hug while smiling for the camera. Karisma is dressed in a colorful pantsuit while Madhuri looks gorgeous in a saree.. Sharing this pic, Karisma wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji #memoriesandmagic.”

Madhuri Dixit too reacted to the image with a hug emoji and a red heart emoticon.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they gushed over the duo’s sweet picture. While one fan wrote, “Pure magic DIL TU PAGAL HAI,”another chimed in writing, “The best duo.” A third social media user commented, “Remember…dil to pagal hai .” One fan wrote, “you both only can be called 90s…as u just rocked and still..😘😘love you both.” Fans missed Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Nisha & Pooja❤️❤️ where is Rahul?? @iamsrk."

Karisma often shares glimpses of her life through pictures and videos on Instagram. Earlier, on the occasion of her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor’s 12th birthday,the Raja Babu actress marked the day with a candid photo with the birthday boy. In the photo, the two are seen hugging each other tightly. The photo also sees decorative balloons surrounding them in the photo. Actress Amrita Arora wrote, “Adorable" and added a red heart emoji.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 17th birthday of her daughter Samaira a few days ago. At the time, the actress had shared a photo of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby girl. Mama’s jaan. Thank you for letting me post this pic. Birthday love. Daughters are the best."

Talking about work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of the recently released web series The Fame Game. It sees the actress playing the character of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon. She goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life.

On the other hand, Karisma made her OTT debut in 2020 with Mentalhood.

