Karisma Kapoor Misses 'Bebo and Malla' as She Meets Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla in London

Actress Karisma Kapoor is catching up with her friends in London. She recently shared a photo with her BFFs Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora. A couple of days back, she ‘reunited’ with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in London but she seemed to be missing from their latest outing. In the photo, Lolo can be seen standing between Amrita and Natasha while the three ladies pose gracefully. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Afternoons like these ❤️#mygirlsMissing Bebo and Malla.” Malaika was in Paris recently with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look:

Kareena is in London with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and two kids- Taimur and Jeh. Karisma recently met her and shared a selfie with her sister, which she captioned, “Reunited 🙌🏼❤️#sistersquad”

Apart from Kareena and Karisma, a lot of celebrities jetted off to London recently, including Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra among others.

On the work front, Karisma announced her next project, brown. She was last seen in the lead role in 2012, Dangerous Ishq. She also did cameo roles in many films like Bombay Talkies and Zero. In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the Zee5 show Mentalhood.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Grump. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Kareena also recently completed the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.