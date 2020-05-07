MOVIES

Karisma Kapoor Misses Her Trips to London, Shares Throwback Video

Karisma Kapoor Misses Her Trips to London, Shares Throwback Video

Karisma Kapoor shared a slo-mo video from her trip to London to say how much she is missing the city while quarantined in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor, who is keeping her social media filled with regular throwbacks, has pulled out another special one for her online family. The Raja Hindustani actress logged into her Instagram account to treat her fans with a stunning visual from the days gone by.

She has shared a slow-mo clip in which she is ruffling her hair and smiling at the camera, dressed in a blue outfit and glasses. She wrote "London #missing#throwbackthursday #earlymornings" in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

London #missing #throwbackthursday #earlymornings

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Earlier in the day, Karisma shared a beautiful quote filled with positivity on the photo-sharing platform. The upload was titled, "Post-it of Positivity" and read further as, "Just so you know, nobody else has it all figured out either. We are all just making it up as we go along!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, Karisma is spending her quarantine time binge-watching, cooking and spreading awareness. She is also enjoying quality time with her pets and kids.

View this post on Instagram

#me ☕️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The web series was created by Ekta Kapoor and episodes started streaming March 11 onwards. The show saw Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul among others.

