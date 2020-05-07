Karisma Kapoor Misses Her Trips to London, Shares Throwback Video

Karisma Kapoor, who is keeping her social media filled with regular throwbacks, has pulled out another special one for her online family. The Raja Hindustani actress logged into her Instagram account to treat her fans with a stunning visual from the days gone by.

She has shared a slow-mo clip in which she is ruffling her hair and smiling at the camera, dressed in a blue outfit and glasses. She wrote "London #missing#throwbackthursday #earlymornings" in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Karisma shared a beautiful quote filled with positivity on the photo-sharing platform. The upload was titled, "Post-it of Positivity" and read further as, "Just so you know, nobody else has it all figured out either. We are all just making it up as we go along!"

Meanwhile, Karisma is spending her quarantine time binge-watching, cooking and spreading awareness. She is also enjoying quality time with her pets and kids.

Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The web series was created by Ekta Kapoor and episodes started streaming March 11 onwards. The show saw Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul among others.

