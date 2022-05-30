Karisma Kapoor Misses Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shares This Selfie on Instagram

Karisma Kapoor’s latest Instagram post is dedicated to her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. It comes with a picture featuring the Kapoor siblings and a miss you note. While Lolo posed with a wink and a duck face, Kareena aced her iconic pout. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma mentioned in the caption, “Missing the sis.” Responding to Karisma’s post, Kareena mentioned in the comments section, “Love this picture.This show of yours has taken over our life.”

Take a look:

These days, Karisma is busy working on her upcoming web series titled Brown. She began shooting for the project earlier in April and even shared a glimpse of her first day on set. An Instagram post from April 18, featured Karisma looking straight at the camera while the clapboard obscured most of her face. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Karisma added the caption, “To new beginnings.” The series is directed by Abhinay Deo. The project is touted as a neo-noir crime drama set in the city of Kolkata. Brown also stars Surya Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.

Recently Karisma also missed the birthday party of filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The star-studded party was attended by her close friends and sister who also mentioned how they missed her. A picture shared by Malaika Arora featured herself and Kareena along with Amrita Arora, with Karisma missing in action from the party. Sharing the picture on Instagram Malaika added to the caption, “Ok, we sure know how to make an entrance. Karan Johar, you sure know how to throw a party. (P.S. We missed you, Karisma Kapoor).”

Karisma’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. The series released in 2020 also featured Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, and Shilpa Shukla. The series was based on how modern women dealt with motherhood while juggling a career and household to maintain.

