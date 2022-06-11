Karisma Kapoor Poses with a Bucket of Chicken, Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants Some for Son Taimur

The Kapoor sisters – Karisma and Kareena – share an amazing bond. The two leave no stone unturned to express their love for each other. The two give major siblings goals. Karisma’s latest social media upload has sister Kareena’s attention. Karisma is seen sitting next to a bucket of chicken. She is dressed in a easy-breezy peach and black dress.

In the caption she wrote, “Weekends ko thoda Crispy banaya jae. Visited the newest KFC restaurant in town.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a self proclaimed foodie, was quick with her reply. The mother of two wrote, “Send some chicken for Tim [Taimur] He loves it.”

A while back, Karisma Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat by posting a picture of herself in a pool. In the caption, she wrote, “Daydreaming.”

Before this, Karisma Kapoor had shared an oh-so-cute selfie featuring herself and sister Kareena Kapoor. Along with it, she wrote, “Missing the sister.” To this, Kareena said, “Love this picture. This show of yours has taken over our life.”

And, you just can’t miss Karisma Kapoor’s Monday Mood. It is all things relatable.

Karisma Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming series Brown. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also part of the project.Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was release at the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. From dialogues to music, the trailer has checked all the boxes. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.

