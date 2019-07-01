Karisma Kapoor Poses with The Big Bang Theory Actor Kunal Nayyar, See Pic
Karisma Kapoor met 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar in London, where they posed for an adorable picture together.
Image of Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Nayyar, courtesy of Instagram
Like the rest of the world, Karisma Kapoor too is all hearts for the recently concluded CBS sit-com The Big Bang Theory. The Bollywood actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday in style in London, posted a picture on social media that is making her fans go gaga over it. Karisma posed with The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar inside what appears to be a night club and we can't help but admire the two artists coming together this way.
Sharing the image on Instagram, Karisma wrote, "Big Bang night ! 💥 @kunalkarmanayyar (sic)." She can be seen wearing a golden-coloured jacket with a black skirt, while Kunal looks dapper in a monotone, blue-coloured blazer-suite. Both are all smiles as they pose for the camera. See image here:
Earlier, marking her birth anniversary, Karisma surprised her fans when she posted an image of herself in a black monokini. In the candid moment, she can be seen chilling by the pool side. Karisma captioned her bikini picture as, "Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood (sic), which attracted a lot of appreciation and admiration for her. See pic here:
On the work front, Karisma will be seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood, which revolves around the crazy ride of motherhood. Notably, this is Karisma’s first project on a digital platform. On foraying into the web space, she told IANS, "I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things."
View this post on Instagram
#EktaKapoor's #New #DigitalShow "#Mentalhood" Is Centered On The Various Facets Of Being A #Mother ... Ekta Kapoor is a #powerful personality, with a Midas touch when it comes to creating content – whether it is for #television, #films and now even #webseries. Earlier this year, she also embraced #motherhood with her son Ravie, who came into this world via surrogacy. The latest show to hit her online subscription platform @altbalaji is “Mentalhood” and it comes as no surprise that inspired by the turn of events in her personal life, it is based on motherhood, different types of #mothers and all the trials and tribulations they go through. However, Ekta clarifies that this show was conceptualized long before she decided to become a mother, almost 7 years ago. While writing the show and brainstorming with her creative team, they thought about how the popular perception is that motherhood is perfect, and especially in Indian scenarios how it is believed that the day a child is born a mother is also born, which is not always true. There are often unreasonable expectations from new mothers, which take them years to overcome. The show will be exploring all these dilemmas, while also talking about topics like bullying, gender fluidity, good-touch/bad-touch, etc. The show has a ensemble cast of some of the most #talented #actors – headlines by @therealkarismakapoor who makes her web-series debut as the “mental” mom, @sandymridul as the “momzilla”, #ShilpaShukla as the “workaholic” mom, @tillotamashome as the “pushover” mom and @shru2kill as the “boho” mom. We also have representation of the #fathers by @thedinomorea , who plays the role of a “stay-at-home” dad. For Ekta Kapoor, this show is even more #special as she now identifies with a lot of the content that has gone into creating it. We’re really looking forward to this one! ... 📷 via @ektaravikapoor ... 📌Read more - https://www.momspresso.com/parenting/article/ekta-kapoor-s-new-digital-show-mentalhood-is-centered-on-the-various-facets-of-being-a-mother ... #WhatMumsAreTalkingAbout #Instanews #News #Momspresso #newwebseries #Mustwatch #Motherhoodthroughinstagram #Momsofinstagram #Momlife #Parents #Parenthood
