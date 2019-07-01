Karisma Kapoor Poses with The Big Bang Theory Actor Kunal Nayyar, See Pic

Like the rest of the world, Karisma Kapoor too is all hearts for the recently concluded CBS sit-com The Big Bang Theory. The Bollywood actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday in style in London, posted a picture on social media that is making her fans go gaga over it. Karisma posed with The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar inside what appears to be a night club and we can't help but admire the two artists coming together this way.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Karisma wrote, "Big Bang night ! 💥 @kunalkarmanayyar (sic)." She can be seen wearing a golden-coloured jacket with a black skirt, while Kunal looks dapper in a monotone, blue-coloured blazer-suite. Both are all smiles as they pose for the camera. See image here:

Earlier, marking her birth anniversary, Karisma surprised her fans when she posted an image of herself in a black monokini. In the candid moment, she can be seen chilling by the pool side. Karisma captioned her bikini picture as, "Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood (sic), which attracted a lot of appreciation and admiration for her. See pic here:

On the work front, Karisma will be seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood, which revolves around the crazy ride of motherhood. Notably, this is Karisma’s first project on a digital platform. On foraying into the web space, she told IANS, "I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things."

