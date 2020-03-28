Karisma Kapoor Relives Raja Hindustani Days with This Throwback Picture

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is reliving old memories. On Friday, the Mentalhood actress shared a ‘Flashback Friday’ picture of herself. The monochrome picture shows the beauty posing for the camera with her wavy locks.

The Avinash Gowariker click was captioned as, “My absolute favvvvourite... Lolo!! This photo is from 1996... Just around the time of #RajaHindustani... I didn’t have a studio, so this photo (like many others) was shot under her building with natural light...”

Just to recall, the movie Raja Hindustani was released in 1996 and turned out to be a huge success. The movie starred Karisma and Aamir Khan in lead roles, depicting a love story between a rich girl and a cab driver. Karishma also bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award for the movie. The superhit was a remake of Shashi Kapoor and Nanda film, Jab Jab Phool Khile.

Earlier this week, the actress shared throwback pictures from her movie Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Posting some stills from the movie, she wrote, “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly!”

Follow @News18Movies for more



