Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her Kids Prefer Watching Kareena's Movies: They Don't Really See My Films

Karisma Kapoor recently revealed that her kids Samaira and Kiaan prefer watching their aunt Kareena Kapoor's movies to her own films.

In an interview, when she was asked wether she is her kid's favourite actress, she said, "No, I think, its Bebo (Kareena)." Karisma also added they haven't seen much of her work, "They don't really watch my movies and I don't force it on them. We have watched a few and I like to keep it that way."

Karisma has worked in over 60 films in a career spanning almost two decades. Her commendable work in the late 90's and early 20's even won her a various awards, including a National Award for her role in Dil Toh Pagal Hain (1997). The actress took a sabbatical from the industry post 2004.

While talking about her bond with her younger sister and whether they used to have sibling rivalry, Karisma said, "Honestly, we never fought actually. Touchwood, we have always been very close. Part from the sisterly bond, we bonded over clothes, food, travel, so it was never like that."

Last seen in the supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishqq (2012), Karisma has now make a comeback on the digital space with the series Mentalhood. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the drama series is based on different-natured mothers multitasking their way up for the upbringing of their kids. The show also stars Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth among others.

