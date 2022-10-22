CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karisma Kapoor Serves Nostalgia as She Poses 'With the OGs' Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, See Pic

Karisma Kapoor joined the celebrations and posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

The star-studded Diwali bash organized by fashion designer Manish Malhotra was a jam-packed soireé for celebs from the showbiz industry to celebrate the festival of lights. Among the many stars that graced the occasion, Karisma Kapoor had also joined the celebrations and even posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was there with her beau Abhishek Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit whose film Maja Maa has been garnering all the rave reviews.

On Friday, the Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture where the three iconic and evergreen actresses posed gracefully for the camera. While Karisma had donned an exquisite red-colored saree, Aishwarya looked stunning in a pink-colored suit. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit added that extra charm to the snap with her elegant purple-colored saree.

Along with the picture, Karisma had written in the caption, “Reunited with the OGs” along with heart and thunder emojis. Apart from this, the actress has also shared solo pictures of herself and one with the host of the party-Manish Malhotra.

The grand attendance at Manish Malhotra’s also saw Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Malavika Mohanan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and many more.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the drama series Mentalhood which was produced by Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India. The OTT series starred Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth. The series revolved around different natures of mothers and showcased how they maneuver their way through unreasonable expectations as they try their best to raise their children. The series explored the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways of safeguarding the best upbringing for their children.

