Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of Taimur Watching Cousin Kiaan's Taekwondo Class

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Taimur Ali Khan watching her son Kiaan's taekwondo class. The actress called it the 'new normal'.

The picture, which is a screengrab of a video call between Taimur and Kiaan shows the toddler looking intently as his brother learns the martial art. “Brothers in lockdown. Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class New normal ! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan,” Karisma captioned the post.

Karisma often features pictures of Taimur on her Instagram profile, be it from Kapoor fanily weddings or family vacations. Take a look at some pictures of the cute aunt-nephew duo.