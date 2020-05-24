MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of Taimur Watching Cousin Kiaan's Taekwondo Class

Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of Taimur Watching Cousin Kiaan's Taekwondo Class

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Taimur Ali Khan watching his cousin Kiaan's Taekwondo class intently on a video call.

  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Share this:

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Taimur Ali Khan watching her son Kiaan's taekwondo class. The actress called it the 'new normal'.

The picture, which is a screengrab of a video call between Taimur and Kiaan shows the toddler looking intently as his brother learns the martial art. “Brothers in lockdown. Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class New normal ! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan,” Karisma captioned the post.

Karisma often features pictures of Taimur on her Instagram profile, be it from Kapoor fanily weddings or family vacations. Take a look at some pictures of the cute aunt-nephew duo.

View this post on Instagram

Family Matters 💖 #weddingtime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e109&query=Karisma,Kapoor,Shares,Adorable,Picture,of,Taimur,Watching,Cousin,Kiaan's,Taekwondo,Class,kareena,kapoor,Kareena,Kapoor,and,Taimur,Ali,Khan,&publish_min=2020-05-22T10:28:17.000Z&publish_max=2020-05-24T10:28:17.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading