Karisma Kapoor Shares Famjam Photo with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at Armaan Jain's Wedding
Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful family portrait with Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Randhir Kapoor from cousin Armaan Jain's wedding.
Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. The Raja Hindustani actress has been posting pictures on Instagram from her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding festivities for the past two days. From mehendi to the baraat, the actress has been giving fans glimpses from all the events at the big fat Punjabi wedding.
On Tuesday, Karisma shared a beautiful family portrait featuring herself, her father Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena, nephew Tamiur and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Karisma can be seen sitting between Randhir and Saif, while Kareena is standing behind her father. Adorable Taimur, who appears not interested in posing for the picture, is sitting on the Saif's lap.
Earlier, Karisma had also shared another picture in which she can be seen along with Kareena and Armaan Jain in a convertible. She captioned the picture, "Baraat Mode".
The Dil To Pagal Hai actress also shared pictures from the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies.
Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, got hitched to Anissa Malhotra in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony. Anissa is a model and blogger.
The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, and Anil Kapoor also graced the wedding with their presence.
Armaan, the son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, also took to Instagram, following his wedding, to share a picture with his wife. He also thanked his wedding team and everyone for their love and blessings.
Finally #anissamaangayi ! Welcome Mrs. Jain!! We both are so excited to begin our life together as husband and wife and want to thank everyone for all their love and blessings.... A big shout out to my incredible wedding management team @mtom_insta_stories @aartimanocha And thank you @sam_and_ekta for capturing this beautiful moment! ❤️
