Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Karisma Kapoor Shares Famjam Photo with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at Armaan Jain's Wedding

Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful family portrait with Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Randhir Kapoor from cousin Armaan Jain's wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karisma Kapoor Shares Famjam Photo with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at Armaan Jain's Wedding
Image: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. The Raja Hindustani actress has been posting pictures on Instagram from her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding festivities for the past two days. From mehendi to the baraat, the actress has been giving fans glimpses from all the events at the big fat Punjabi wedding.

On Tuesday, Karisma shared a beautiful family portrait featuring herself, her father Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena, nephew Tamiur and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Karisma can be seen sitting between Randhir and Saif, while Kareena is standing behind her father. Adorable Taimur, who appears not interested in posing for the picture, is sitting on the Saif's lap.

View this post on Instagram

Family Matters 💖 #weddingtime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Earlier, Karisma had also shared another picture in which she can be seen along with Kareena and Armaan Jain in a convertible. She captioned the picture, "Baraat Mode".

View this post on Instagram

Baraat Mode ✨⚡️ #familywedding

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress also shared pictures from the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies.

View this post on Instagram

Love our Indian traditions #mehendi #familywedding #familyfestivities

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Only love ❤️ #weddingdiaries #family

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, got hitched to Anissa Malhotra in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony. Anissa is a model and blogger.

The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, and Anil Kapoor also graced the wedding with their presence.

Armaan, the son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, also took to Instagram, following his wedding, to share a picture with his wife. He also thanked his wedding team and everyone for their love and blessings.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp