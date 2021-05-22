Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture of Grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has a rich family legacy whose four generations have been a part of the Hindi film industry. While her great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor was a great actor and director, her grandfather Raj Kapoor is said to be the greatest showman the Indian cinema has ever seen. On Saturday morning, Karisma could be seen missing her grandparents as she took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful picture of them.

The vintage photo showed her grandparents -Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor -holding flower garlands. The actress also dropped a heart emoji on her post.

Karisma is quite active on social media and keeps sharing such throwback photographs with her fans. Earlier in February this year, when her uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away, she re-posted a click of him on the photo-sharing app. In the frame, Rajiv could be seen standing with his fatheraccompanied bybrothers Randhirand Rishi Kapoor. The post was originally shared by the star’s sister Kareena Kapoor. Last year in April, Karisma’s other uncle, Rishi Kapoor had also lost his long battle against cancer.

Last month, the actress shared an old picture with her mother and veteran actress, Babita Shivdasani Kapoor, on the occasion of her birthday. In the photo, a young Karisma can be seen sitting in the lap of her mother.

In February this year, when Kareena and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby, Karisma had posted a throwback photograph remembering the time when her younger sister was born. In the click, she can be seen holding her baby sister when she was born as their father sit beside them. Both the father-daughter can be seen smiling brightly for the camera.

On the work front, the star was last seen in G5’s web series Mentalhood. Her work was highly appreciated by the audience.

