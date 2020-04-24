Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Still From Song Featuring Govinda, Check It Out

Actress Karisma Kapoor was one of the reigning actresses in Bollywood during the 90s. Recently, Karisma logged into her Instagram account to share a throwback from her heydays. In the image shared by the 45-year-old actress, we see her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The shot is from the song Mohabbat Ki Nahin Jaati from 1997 comedy Hero No.1, directed by David Dhawan. Karisma is dancing with her co-star Govinda in the song, who is seen hugging her at the waist during the click. While Govinda is dressed in a blue-striped shirt, Karisma is wearing a light green crop-blouse and skirt.

Sharing the photograph with her Instagram family, she wrote, “Dancing around the Eiffel Tower… hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon. Which film is this pic from? #guessinggame #flashbackfriday #paris #france.”

A few days ago, the elder daughter of Randhir and Babita Kapoor took to her social media to wish her mother on the birthday. In the image, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress is seen posing with Babita and younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending ur birthday with you...,”captioned Karisma.

The gorgeous diva, who is a mother-of-two, is spending her quarantine time binge-watching, cooking and spreading awareness. She is rigorously sharing some unseen throwbacks and enjoying quality time with her pets and kids.

