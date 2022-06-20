Karisma Kapoor Takes A Break From Brown Shoot To Enjoy Mutton Rogan Josh, Kulcha in Kolkata

No one can deny that Karisma Kapoor is a Bollywood heartthrob and her fan following is ever-growing. Karisma is currently in Kolkata. Recently, she was spotted at Park Street, the heart of the city. She was seen outside Trincas restaurant. The actress enjoyed a jazz night at the restaurant and binged on some mouthwatering meals.

The list of orders included ‘Spaghetti Bolognese’, ‘Kaali dal’, ‘Kulcha’, ‘Mutton Rogan Josh’. Well, a Kapoor sure knows how to order some lip-smacking food! Karisma made her trip to Kolkata to film her web series. Lolo will be seen in the webseries ‘Brown’, directed by Abhinay Deo. Karisma will be seen in the role of a detective in this series of the Neo-Noir series.

Besides her, the series also stars veteran actress Helen. The actress will be seen in front of the camera after a long time. Bengali actors Jishu Sengupta and Kharaj Mukherjee will also be seen in this series.

‘Brown’ is an adaptation of ‘The City of Death’ written by Abhik Barua. Shooting is going on in several iconic places in Kolkata. According to Karisma, she is playing a very tough character in a complex background in this series. Brown’s story is not only fascinating but also charismatic for any actor to work in this series. She said that the plot and character layout attracted her to this series.

Brown was announced earlier this summer. In a statement to the press, as reported by PTI, Karisma said, “Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up… I can’t wait to begin shooting.”

The series’ director Abhinay Deo also added, “‘Brown’ is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships.”

