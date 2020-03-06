Karisma Kapoor Talks About Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria’s Relationship, Calls Them 'Very Cute'

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who will make her digital debut with Hindi drama web series Mentalhood, has reacted to Cousin Aadar Jain’s relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the series also features Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla among others.

In an interview to Koimoi.com, the Raja Hindustani actress said that she find the two ‘very cute'.



Aadar and Tara are often spotted together at parties and night outs. Recently, the lovebirds were spotted together the special screening of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 in Mumbai.

Tara had made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 along with Ananya Panday, while her beau Aadar started off with Qaidi Band. The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra. Anya Singh, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ram Kapoor were part of the project.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Tara is currently working on the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film RX100.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. On working with her debutant co-star Ahan, she said, "It's fantastic working with him".