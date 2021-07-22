Karisma Kapoor to be Guest Judge on Super Dancer 4

Super Dancer, the dance reality show, has been running for four seasons. The first season of the show telecasted in September 2016 and It has been a popular show since. Its fourth chapter aired in March 2021. The loyal viewers of the show have religiously followed all the chapters. The kids performing in the show are extremely talented and can make the audience want to watch them without blinking their eyes. In this season, a celebrity is invited every week as a guest judge for the contestant’s encouragement. Also, it makes the show more interesting for the viewers, when the celebrities share their experiences.

Following the ritual, actress Karisma Kapoor will be the celebrity guest and will also get a tribute from the contestants and their choreographers. Not, only the kids, Karisma too will be seen dancing on her songs and having fun with them. She will be sharing some of her personal instances and will also be discussing about the Kapoor Khandaan.

Here’s a promo from the episode where Karisma will a guest judge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Last week, the celebrity guest in the show was rapper Badshah. He praised all the contestants saying that the show has the best talent. While some performances made him laugh, some made him emotional and some came as a shocker to him.

The judges of the show are actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. Although Shilpa did not come for shoot this week. The hosts of the show are Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani. The show was in the third position in TRP charts. It will be a fun episode watching the kids dancing on hit numbers of Karisma Kapoor. Karisma made her debut in films in 1991, then took a break in 2004, but now is back in the business. She also did a web series for ALT Balaji called Mentalhood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here