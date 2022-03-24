Karisma Kapoor to Co-Star With Helen in New Web Series: Report

After having a relaxing spring break in the Maldives, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has switched to work mode, as she is back with her second web series, which will be directed by Abhinay Deo. As per a TOI report, Karisma’s upcoming series will be female-centric and will also feature veteran actress Helen in a prominent role. If the media report is to be believed then Abhinay Deo’s web series will mark Helen’s comeback as an actress almost after a decade. Earlier fans saw her acting skills in the 2012 film Heroine, which featured Karisma’s younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor in the lead role.

The report states that the shooting for Karisma’s upcoming web series will begin in the second week of April. For those who don’t know, the coronavirus outbreak delayed the shooting schedule of Karisma and Helen’s upcoming web series, which was slated to go on the floor last year. Not just this, but the project was further delayed after Abhinay lost his father and Bollywood actor Ramesh Deo. Later the shooting was halted after the Raja Hindustani actress tested positive for coronavirus. Now, as things are in control, the show is reportedly all set to go on floors and the production schedule is being finalised by the team.

For those who don’t know, Abhinay Deo’s directorial web series will be Lolo’s second, as fans have already enjoyed her amazing acting skills in the drama series Mentalhood, which is helmed by Karishma Kohli and backed by Rupali Ghosh. The show which is running on Zee5 featured an ensemble cast that included Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, and Shilpa Shukla along with Karisma in the prominent role. Talking about Lolo’s work front, fans recently saw her gracing the Holi special episode of the most-watched talent reality show India’s Got Talent. Karisma marked the 25 years of her blockbuster film Hero No. 1, as she was accompanied by Govinda and set the stage on fire by grooving to the super hit songs from the film.

On her personal front, Karisma recently just returned from a family getaway to the Maldives, where she was accompanied by her sister Kareena and their children. The actress, who is an ardent social media user, treated her fans to beautiful pictures from the Maldives.

