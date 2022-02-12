Karisma Kapoor to Sandra Bullock, Celebrities Who Don't Want to Marry Again

Valentine’s week is underway and love is in the air. It’s that time of the year when one his/her expresses innermost feelings to their beloved. This week is the celebration of love, warmth and affection. However, some popular couples don’t wish to be a part of these moments anymore. There are various reasons for it.

Some are hesitant to take a step forward after a bad experience in their first marriage, others are unable to find a life partner. We have a look at some of these celebrities.

Karisma Kapoor- Popular Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor was married to businessman Sanjay Kapoor. Both parted ways after their divorce on June 13, 2016. Sanjay married again and started a new family but Karisma doesn’t have plans to do the same. Karisma has never said anything officially regarding her first marriage. Her sister Kareena Kapoor had said that Lolo (Karisma) will never marry again.

Randhir Kapoor- Randhir Kapoor had been separated from his wife Babita for a long time now, but they have not been officially divorced. Randhir had said in an interview that neither he nor Babita wishes to marry again. The two had a love marriage in 1971 but parted ways in 1988.

Khalid Siddiqui- Actor Khalid Siddiqui and his wife divorced in 2013. Since then, he has been spending a lot of time with his daughter and son. Asked why he was not looking forward to a second marriage, Khalid said that when his kids are growing up, he doesn’t wish for a fourth person to upset their happy lives.

Sandra Bullock- Hollywood diva Sandra Bullock has no plans for walking the aisle again. The actor was cheated by Jesse James in a 7-year long relationship.

Hrithik Roshan- After his marriage with Sussanne Khan ended in divorce, people wondered if he would take a step forward with Saba Azad. Hrithik had told Filmfare in an interview that he can’t think of remarriage today as he feels content.

