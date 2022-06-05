Karisma Kapoor Turns Up The Heat With Sizzling Swimsuit Throwback Photo From Beach Vacation

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. The actress enjoys a humongous fan following on social media owing to her memorable roles in films like Raja Hindustani, Biwi No 1 and Dil To Pagal Hai. The actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to stunning glimpses of her personal and professional life. On Sunday, the actress treated her fans to a stunning throwback picture in a black swimsuit as she kicks off her birthday month.

In the throwback picture, we see the Coolie No 1 actress enjoying a gala time in the pool. Sporting a black swimsuit and flaunting her perfect figure, she is standing in the pool with her legs inside the water and she is facing her back towards the camera. The infinity pool is right in front of the beach and the view looks gorgeous. The serene beauty of the majestic view will surely make you pack your bags and leave for a vacation. Alongside the photo, Karisma wrote, “Daydreaming.. #birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022”.

Soon after the pic was posted, Karisma’s friends from the industry along with her fans chimed into the comments section to shower praise on the actress’ stunning photo.

While fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped a bomb emoticon, Maheep Kapoor added, “🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Fans too took to the comment section to shower complements on their favourite actress. One fan wrote, “Very very beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another social media user commented, “Wooohooo… Lolo taking away Millions of breathes for second 🔥🔥.”

A third fan commented, “So beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Karisma Kapoor’s work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji’s web series Mentalhood. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo’s Brown. The actress took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

