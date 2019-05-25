English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karisma Kapoor Welcomes Ranbir's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt to the Family with Insta Love, See Post
Pictures of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor partying all night with the extended Kapoor clan are doing rounds on social media.
Image of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, courtesy of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account
The family of Ranbir Kapoor seems to be very fond of his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, if their recent times together is any indication. Pictures of the duo are doing rounds on social media and shows them having a great time at a party, which was attended by Ranbir's family, including elder sister Karisma and cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.
Karisma even posted an image on her Instagram account where she also mentioned Alia as part of the family. The picture has Karisma, Alia and Ranbir in the center, and younger cousins Aadar and Armaan on either sides, accompanied by Anissa Malhotra. As mentioned by Karisma in the caption, Kareena Kapooor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan could not join them but they were surely missed at the gathering.
Karisma captioned the post, "Cousins ❤️❤️❤️ @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda #onlylove #family (sic)."
Earlier during December 2018, Alia had flown to New York to meet with Ranbir's ailing father Rishi, and Neetu Kapoor. She also rang in New Year with celebrations alongside Ranbir's parents. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also part of the good family times in New York.
On the movies front, Alia is currently working with director father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, where she is cast opposite Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Her maiden film with Ranbir, titled Brahmastra, was supposed to release this year in December, but the makers and director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, delayed the debut date by good 4-5 months to Summer 2020.
Read: Ayan Mukerji Delays Brahmastra to Summer 2020, Shares News on Social Media
The new release date of Brahmastra is yet to be announced. Ranbir also has dacoit drama Shamshera lined up with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and he will reportedly be playing a double role in it.
Read: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Play Double Role in Karan Malhotra's Film?
